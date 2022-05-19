"I fight Haggerty, I win" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon picks the winners of each bracket of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is sizing up his competition in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix and shared how he thinks it will play out.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared Rodtang’s picks for each bracket of the tournament. The caption reads:

“Rodtang Jitmuangnon chooses his picks for ONE 157! 🔥 Will "The Iron Man's" predictions come true in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix kicking off THIS FRIDAY? 🏆 @rodtang_jimungnon”

The video shows Rodtang naturally picking himself over Jacob Smith. Other fighters he believes will advance to the next round are Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Savvas Michael.

For the next round, he picked himself over Michael and Haggerty over Superlek. He also offered his prediction for the finals.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

“I fight Haggerty, I win, champion of the World Grand Prix.”

In the comments, fans were excited at the possibility of seeing Haggerty and Rodtang meet for a third time. One said:

“Rodtang vs haggerty 3? Hell yeah, these two are the top tier rivals.”

However, not all fans agree exactly with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion’s picks. One fan believes that Rodtang overlooked two fighters in particular.

“Someone forgot @michaelsavvas & @superlek789 [because] those two will meet at the final! Save that comment 😎🍾”

Jonathan Haggerty predicts a different outcome in the final against Rodtang Jitmuangnon

After Rodtang Jitmuangnon made his picks, Jonathan Haggerty was asked about his opinion on the selections. For the most part, ‘The General’ agreed with the winners.

Haggerty said:

“That’s pretty much my prediction too.”

However, he had a different idea of how the finals would turn out. Haggerty proceeded to take Rodtang’s picture off the board and threw it away before declaring himself the champion of the tournament.

If everything goes according to Haggerty’s plan, then their third clash will result in a fourth encounter as well. The winner of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix earns a shot at the world title held by Rodtang.

Haggerty is currently 0-2 against Rodtang, but winning their next two bouts through this tournament could more than make up for those losses. Winning the tournament gives Haggerty a silver belt, while a second win could reunite him with the ONE flyweight world title.

