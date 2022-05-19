ONE Championship reveals updated ONE 157 fight card, announces two bouts moved to a later date

ONE Championship has announced the final card of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot less than 24 hours away from fight night and revealed a couple of changes.

On Twitter, the promotion revealed the updated 14-fight event, which sees a lineup shortened from the originally-planned 16 bouts. The caption reads:

"Your updated ONE 157 fight card! Get ready for a crazy night of action with two ONE World Title fights, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals, the ONE debuts of the Ruotolo brothers, and much more!"

#ONE157 | 20 May | 5PM SGT/5AM ET | Watch.ONEFC.com Your updated ONE 157 fight card! Get ready for a crazy night of action with two ONE World Title fights, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals, the ONE debuts of the Ruotolo brothers, and much more!

Two fights are noticably absent from the latest updated card, namely Rade Opacic’s clash with Guto Inocente, as well as ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida’s fight against Hugo Cunha.

While ONE Championship didn't offer any announcements about the Opacic and Inocente clash on the lead card, Almeida’s match was said to have been pulled due to Health and Safety Protocols.

The previously scheduled fight between Buchecha and Hugo Cunha has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

‘Buchecha’ will no doubt be disappointed once again. During a pre-fight interview earlier this week, the grappling legend revealed that he has been training since February, but his matches have been pushed back a few times already.

Almeida’s bout with Senegal’s Oumar ‘Reug Reug” Kane in April was pushed back to this month’s event. Unfortunately, ‘Reug Reug’ was pushed off the card and was replaced by Hugo Cunha on short notice. However, the match has hit yet another obstacle in the form of Health and Safety protocols.

The Opacic vs. Inocente and ‘Buchecha’ vs. Cunha bouts could be moved as soon as ONE 158, which is scheduled for June 3.

ONE Championship holds ceremonial weigh-ins for ONE 157

The ceremonial weigh-ins for ONE 157 were held on Thursday, May 19, a day before fight night. It was the first official chance for competitors to face off against each other before they step inside the circle.

ONE strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai tipped the scales one pound over the 125-pound limit. Asha Roka also went one pound over the atomweight limit. Both fighters will have a chance to make weight at 12 noon in Singapore.

Curiously, Jonathan Haggerty and Walter Goncalves were absent during the event. While no explanation was given, their names have not been taken off the card and they should proceed with their scheduled fight tomorrow.

The rest of the fighters passed both the hydration test and the weight check and should be ready to rock on event night.

