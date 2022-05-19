Watch: ONE 157 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoffs

ONE 157 is just a day away! The marquee ONE Championship event will feature multiple title fights, as well as the opening round of a Grand Prix. Catch the official ONE 157 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs right here.

Watch the video from ONE Championship below:

The May 20 event features MMA, submission grappling, kickboxing, and a hefty dose of Muay Thai action. ONE 157 is headlined with two Muay Thai world title fights.

The main event will see Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy look to defend his ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship against France's Jimmy Vienot. Both fighters have captured titles in every organization they've competed in thus far.

The co-main event will see Joseph Lasiri, who is coming off his first-round knockout victory, attempt to take the ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship title from Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym.

Also, ONE 157 will host the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. The tournament will feature reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, as well as former titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

The Grand Prix will also feature other talented Muay Thai fighters, including Superlek Kiatmoo9, Taiki Naito, Savvas Michael, Amir Naseri, Walter Goncalves, and Jacob Smith. The Grand Prix is sure to bring fireworks to the circle.

ONE 157 fight card

Outside of Muay Thai fights, tomorrow's event has some great bouts. MMA will feature, notably with a heavyweight scrap between submission grappling great 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida against 'Silverback' Hugo Cunha.

The competitive women's atomweight division will also take the stage with Alyse Anderson versus 'Knockout Queen' Asha Roka. Both fighters will be looking to get back in the win column following losses.

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, meanwhile, is stepping away from Muay Thai and will make her MMA debut against India's 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano. Both of these fighters come from stand-up martial-art backgrounds.

Heavyweight kickboxers Rade Opačić and Guto Inocente will also collide on the event's lead card.

Submission grappling will also be prevalent on the card with two competitive bouts. Japanese MMA veteran Shinya Aoki will face young grappling phenom Kade Ruotolo, while BJJ great Garry Tonon will meet Kade's twin brother, Tye Ruotolo.

Edited by Harvey Leonard