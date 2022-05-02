"Finally, my dream’s coming true" - 'Wondergirl' loving start to new life in MMA

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak had to wait a bit before she got to officially call herself a mixed martial artist. However, the time is nearly here.

‘Wondergirl’ will make her MMA debut against Indian knockout artist Zeba Bano at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The card is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20.

A lifelong Muay Thai fighter, Jaroonsak said she wouldn’t have stayed in her native sport if not for ONE Championship. Then again, it was the same organization that offered her the opportunity to eventually switch to MMA.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jaroonsak revealed that she would’ve retired from Muay Thai several years ago but the promotion offered her a contract that made her stay in the sport for a bit longer than she initially planned.

‘Wondergirl’ said:

“I was about to retire in Muay Thai years ago. But then ONE gave me a Muay Thai contract, which was a good opportunity for me. ONE is the biggest promotion in Asia and the world. But I really wanted to fight MMA. Now that I finally got an MMA contract, I’m so happy. Finally, my dream’s coming true.”

Jaroonsak’s foray into MMA will see her take on another striker in Bano. She is already an accomplished Muay Thai artist, winning two national titles in Thailand. Meanwhile, Bano has four first-round knockout wins to her name. Bano is also undefeated with a perfect 6-0 record.

Discussing her first MMA opponent, 'Wondergirl' said:

“I’ve never seen her fight before. I just researched her fights and her performances, and I think she’s a striker. Even though she’s training wrestling and BJJ to beat me, I’m not scared. I’ve been training [in MMA] for, like, two years already. I’m not just Muay Thai or striking.”

‘Wondergirl’ says she’s proud to break into MMA

Muay Thai, being Thailand’s national sport, has been a staple discipline in its native country, with fighters ultimately taking their gyms as their last names.

The sport has left an indelible mark in its history and culture that other disciplines like MMA have a hard time breaking into the country.

‘Wondergirl’ said Thai fighters are reluctant to jump into MMA because it’s considered new in the country. She even admitted that jumping into MMA has been a challenge, especially with its several facets that take a toll on her body.

The 23-year-old fighter, however, is accepting of any trial that comes her way.

"I’m a striker, and MMA is kind of a new sport in Thailand. Muay Thai fighters, most of them, are scared to try it out. They’re scared to do grappling, BJJ, and wrestling because it’s kind of new for us. And it’s been challenging for me to spend my training in grappling and wrestling classes – not just Muay Thai two times a day.”

We'll see how she fares on her MMA debut at ONE 157 on May 20.

