"Looking forward for my fight"- Wondergirl Jaroonsak teases upcoming fight announcement

Muay Thai striker Wondergirl Jaroonsak has teased her next fight announcement in ONE Championship. The exciting prospect has had some time away since her last bout but says she is making an announcement soon.

The Thai-born fighter said on Instagram, while posing in a gi:

"Hi guys! Looking forward for my Fight Announcement SOON!"

Wondergirl is a striking-based fighter who competes in Muay Thai under the ONE Championship banner. Could wearing a gi be a hint of wanting to compete in MMA?

Currently, the Thai-fighter is ranked No.2 in ONE Championship's women's strawweight division. It was recently announced that at ONE Reloaded, the promotion will be hosting an inaugural championship in this division at the April 22 event, between Filipino-American Jackie Buntan and Sweden's Smilla Sundell.

A comeback for Wondergirl Jaroonsak

Wondergirl is one half of ONE Championship's super sisters. The other is the Muay Thai fighter Supergirl Jaroonsak.

The two-time world Muay Thai champion made an impressive debut in ONE in 2020, earning a first-round knockout against Brooke Farrell. Next, she ended the night in round two against KC Carlos. This was due to a broken nose from an elbow.

Watch the Thai phenom stop KC Carlos in the clip below:

In her most recent bout, she suffered a decision loss to Buntan. This was in early 2021, and she has yet to return to the ONE circle since that fight.

No name has yet been announced as an opponent. However, there are some terrific options in the weight class. England's Iman Barlow just made her ONE debut with a TKO victory in round one over Argentina's Daniela Lopez. Diandra Martin of Austrialia is coming off a loss and is another intriguing opponent.

Daniela López is on a two-fight skid in Muay Thai and might make for a good contest. Italy's Martine Michieletto is yet to book her debut in ONE but is signed to the organization. Then there is the Belarusian 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva, who will be looking to get back in the win column after her recent loss to Wondergirl's sister, Supergirl Jaroonsak.

With her recent Instagram tease, we may be able to see the 23-year-old in action very soon. It will be interesting to see how she performs the next time she enters the ONE circle.

