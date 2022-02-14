Wondergirl Jaroonsak teases return to the Circle in latest Instagram post

Wondergirl Jaroonsak has been out of action since February 2021, but it looks like she is ready to get back into the Circle soon.

In her latest Instagram post, the 23-year-old shared a photo of herself with the following caption:

“It’s been almost a year without fighting, due to my injuries from fight and training 🥴 And that’s okay! I decided to wait and recovery all my injuries, not just accept all the fight offered with your body still have injuries. When the fight went bad or lost no one give a f about your injuries. They just care about your performance. All i want to say is thank you to all my sponsorship that supporting me through all this hard time. And all my fans all around the world that always supporting me! I’m appreciate it💕👊🏽✨"

Despite being away from competition, the Thai star has been keeping herself busy. She has remained active in training throughout this period, even adding grappling to her formidable striking repertoire.

Of course, her knockout potential has endeared her to fans of ONE Championship. It's certainly exciting to see what she can offer on any given night. As such, her impending return is welcome news to fight fans. Whether the Marrok Force representative decides to lace up the Muay Thai gloves once more, or divert her attention to mixed martial arts, buzz will always follow the Thai superstar.

Who are possible opponents for Wondergirl’s return?

If Wondergirl does indeed decide to stay in ONE Super Series for the time being, there is no shortage of opponents that she can test her skills with.

A rematch with the streaking Jackie Buntan should be at the top of Wondergirl's priority list. Buntan made her ONE Championship debut at the expense of the Thai dynamo's own hot start in the promotion. Running it back with Buntan and returning the favor should provide massive motivation for Wondergirl.

There's also the route of attempting to redeem the honor of her sister, Supergirl Jaroonsak, who recently won a close but controversial decision against Ekaterina Vandaryeva last January. Post-fight comments made by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong suggest Vandaryeva was the true winner of that bout. The elder sister may take it upon herself to prove that false.

Should she look to face another fighter aiming for a big return match, Viktoria Lipianska could be a fun matchup for Wondergirl. The former figure skater from Slovakia impressed in her ONE Super Series debut and is eager to get back on her quest for ONE Championship gold soon.

With ONE Championship's dynamic talent roster, it also wouldn't be surprising to see other names that the Thai wonder could face in her next fight.

