Thai star Wondergirl is working on her BJJ skills

Emerging Thai star Wondergirl is known for her striking skills, owing to her Muay Thai background. However, she is not a one-dimensional fighter.

In her latest Instagram post, the Marrok Force representative shared a post-training photo of herself and her team:

In the caption, she wrote:

“Thank you for the awesome BJJ GI Class by @richardgodoy7🔥"

The Bangkok-born fighter has amassed more than 50 Muay Thai bouts under her belt on her way to capturing two national titles. She then announced her arrival at the ONE Super Series by stopping her first two opponents.

She has already shown that her strikes are formidable. It now seems that she is progressing well with her Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In December 2020, she competed in her second Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition, where she won a gold for Gi. She also picked up silvers for No-Gi and the Gi Absolutes as a white belt.

According to her Instagram page, she received her blue belt in May 2021 and it looks like she’s working her way further up.

Could we see her competing in MMA when she returns to action?

Wondergirl addition would add another star to the women’s atomweight division

ONE Championship could allow Wondergirl to explore other ways to showcase her talent. Joining the women’s atomweight division could be an intriguing path for her to take.

The 23-year-old has not been in action since then as injuries have kept her sidelined. However, with a new gym in Marrok Force and a steady progression on the mats, she could follow the path of fellow Thai star Stamp Fairtex in dabbling in MMA while still competing in the ONE Super Series.

Should she join the women’s atomweight division, she would join a stacked roster that is only getting bigger. ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and top-ranked women’s strawweight Tiffany Teo have expressed their desire to move down.

Meanwhile, there are also some emerging stars in Victoria Lee, Lin Heqin, Jenelyn Olsim and her Marrok Force teammate, Denice Zamboanga, who are also eager to prove themselves in the division.

There will be no shortage of competitive matchups for the Thai wonder should she try to begin her professional MMA career soon.

