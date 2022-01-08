"I was a boxer, not a gangster" - Supergirl reflects on father's lessons on discipline prior to ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters 

Eighteen-year-old ONE Championship upstart Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai is no stranger to taking on challenges supposedly way beyond her years.

While most people her age are busy preparing for a daunting college life after high school, the Thai kickboxer is already gearing up for her One Championship Super Series fight against Belarusian Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Supergirl shared that one of the main reasons she quickly developed her maturity in her craft was due to her father's teachings on discipline.

In the midst of middle school, where boys usually challenged Supergirl to fights, her father always reminded them to do so in a proper setting.

“My dad always called [the boys] into the camp saying, ‘Come here. Don’t fight in the streets with no rules. Come fight in the ring with gloves, properly.' If I wanted to fight, I had to fight with rules and gloves. So, I always told [the boys] that I was a boxer, not a gangster, and if they wanted to fight, fight with rules and gloves in the camp.”

This desire to instill proper values is not surprising at all, given the fact that Supergirl's older sister, Wondergirl, is also a Muay Thai fighter on the rise.

Their family's early teachings are clearly starting to pay off, as both Supergirl and Wondergirl recently joined fellow ONE Championship star Denice Zamboanga at Bangkok-based Marrok Force MMA to continue their training.

“Nat [Wondergirl] and I can help each other out training here together, and we sleep in the same room. I feel that we are not that far apart as we were, and it’s heartwarming for Dad to be close to us. Sometimes he comes to visit and trains with us at Marrok. And during the weekends, I go back home and drill with my dad.”

Supergirl aims to start win streak in ONE Championship

After a rousing debut win to start her ONE Championship career, Supergirl told the promotion that she is "100% ready" for more.

Then a 16-year-old, Supergirl turned heads after needing only a minute to knock out fellow young gun Milagros Lopez in her ONE debut in September 2020.

Balancing a rigorous life of studying and training, the feisty student-athlete can make it two wins in a row on January 14 at ONE: Heavy Hitters, the promotion's year-opening event.

Edited by Aziel Karthak