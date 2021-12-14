"I’m 100% ready for this fight" - Teen Muay Thai sensation Supergirl to face Ekaterina Vandaryeva in January 2022

Supergirl will make her return to the ONE Super Series just a little over a year after her scintillating debut.

January 14’s ONE: Heavy Hitters will open the calendar year for ONE Championship, who announced that the event will feature the hard-hitting Supergirl against the decorated Belarusian kickboxer Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the teen sensation expressed her excitement about getting back in action:

"I'm 100% ready for this fight, this is the second fight in ONE Championship. Throughout these years, I keep myself fit and always training. Currently I'm trying to fix and improve of what I did wrong in my first fight to make it more perfect on my upcoming fight. I also study Ekaterina quite a lot and I'm sure that I'll win."

The 18-year-old Supergirl wowed fans around the globe when she made her debut as a 16-year-old at ONE: A New Breed II in September 2020. She made short work of then-24-year-old Milagros Lopez, recording a 60-second knockout in her first match.

She will have another tough test ahead of her in Vandaryeva, who has claimed multiple championships since her Muay Thai debut at 17 years old. Despite having a tall 172cm frame, she will not have too much of a reach advantage against ‘Barbie’ as the 30-year-old stands at 170cm.

Supergirl’s super roots

Despite her age, Supergirl has a ton of experience under her belt. Her father, Jaroonsak, was a former professional Muay Thai fighter and trained her since she was three years old.

Her sister, fellow ONE athlete Wondergirl (35-17-2), also trained as early as six years old but got serious with the sport only later in life.

She decided to train in the famed Fairtex gym to further advance her career and made an immediate impact in her ONE Championship debut with an impressive 81-second victory over Brooke Farrell at August 2020’s ONE: No Surrender.

Meanwhile, Supergirl seems to be following her sister’s footsteps with an equally impressive knockout victory in her promotional debut to improve her record to 38-5-1. She also joined a new team in Marrok Force to learn fresh perspectives and add to what she has learned from Jaroonsak Muaythai Gym.

Another impressive win could help her break into the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai rankings in 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard