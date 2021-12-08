ONE Championship stars Supergirl and Wondergirl join Denice Zamboanga at Marrok Force

ONE Championship's Muay Thai sisters Wondergirl and Supergirl have a new gym that they are now calling home.

The two fighting siblings have left the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, and are now training alongside fellow ONE Championship star Denice Zamboanga at Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok.

Wondergirl and Supergirl were attracted to Marrok Force MMA’s positive gym culture and its like-minded athletes, which made it the ideal destination for them.

“Marrok Force MMA is looking to build a comfortable training environment for athletes. Nat (Wondergirl) and Ana (Supergirl) have such great achievements in their careers,” Williams Aranguiz, who serves as both their coach and the gym’s MMA & Muay Thai Director, told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

“Eight members of our team compete under the same platform, ONE Championship, and most of our sponsored athletes are young and from different countries, so that makes Nat (Wondergirl) and Ana (Supergirl) perfect additions to our team. We have a young, fun team of killers in the making.”

In addition to Denice Zamboanga, Marrok Force MMA’s team includes Drex Zamboanga, Jeremy Miado and Fabricio Andrade, who fights Li Kai Wen on the ONE: Winter Warriors II main card.

Even though Wondergirl and Supergirl recently joined the Marrok Force MMA family, they are already making an impact.

“To have them here feels great. They always bring a happy smile to the gym, and it’s awesome to see how they push each other in training, as well as in strength and conditioning sessions,” Williams Aranguiz says.

“Also, it’s fun to see them doing their TikTok videos after training. They bring such good vibes into the gym.”

Expectations are high for ONE's Muay Thai duo Wondergirl and Supergirl in 2022

Wondergirl (22) and Supergirl (18) enjoyed electric starts to their ONE Championship careers.

In August 2020, Wondergirl knocked out Brooke Farrell in the first round of her ONE debut, and then she followed it up by defeating KC Carlos via second-round TKO later in the month.

Meanwhile, Supergirl became the youngest fighter to compete in ONE Super Series when she made her debut at age 16 in September 2020. She knocked out Milagros Lopez in a mere 60 seconds on the night.

The two Muay Thai sisters have been quiet since then. In fact, Wondergirl competed just once – she dropped a three-round decision to Jackie Buntan in February 2021 and then rested to heal some nagging injuries.

The siblings are now sharpening their skills at Marrok Force MMA and Williams Aranguiz expects both of them to have a massive 2022.

“Both of them have a champions mindset. They always try to improve and always ask how they can make their skills better. They are also exciting competitors to watch,” Williams Aranguiz says.

“Ana (Supergirl) is only 18, and she improves every day, little by little. Nat (Wondergirl), on top of being a Muay Thai killer, is a blue belt in BJJ, and her ground skills are getting better and better. And soon, in the future, she will be competing in MMA as well. 2022 will be fireworks for Wondergirl and Supergirl.”

