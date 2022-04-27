Wondergirl is not a jiu-jitsu newbie heading into her MMA debut at ONE Championship 157

ONE Championship's rising Muay Thai and kickboxing prospect Wondergirl Jaroonsak is set to make her MMA debut on May 20 at ONE 157.

The Thai star's MMA debut will not be an easy one as she will face the undefeated Indian fighter, Zeba 'The Fighting Queen' Bano. The 6-0 Bano has four KO/TKO's and one submission on her record, while Wondergirl has no experience in the sport.

It must be noted, however, that she won't be a fish out of water once she enters the cage come May 20.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



She makes her MMA debut on 20 May at



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Did you know that Muay Thai star Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak is also a BJJ blue belt?She makes her MMA debut on 20 May at #ONE157 🥊🥋 Did you know that Muay Thai star Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak is also a BJJ blue belt?She makes her MMA debut on 20 May at #ONE157 🥊🥋#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/6FSLri0H60

Little to everyone's knowledge, the Muay Thai phenom has a bluebelt in jiu-jitsu and has been training in the art for some time now.

She has also won numerous Gi and No Gi medals in her home country. As a bluebelt, it's safe to say that Wondergirl's grappling knowledge and skills are above average. Add that to the fact that she has won medals in her weight class and her 50+ fights in Muay Thai, then her future in MMA looks promising.

ONE Championship Muay Thai star Wondergirl Jaroonsak shows off her ground-and-pound ahead of MMA debut

Looking through her social media, it looks like Wondergirl has been preparing for her MMA debut for some time now.

She had a stint at the Fairtex Training Center under coach DJ Jackson and worked with fighters like Stamp Fairtex. Now training mostly at Marrok Force MMA and under the tutelage of Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Richard Godoy, Wondergirl looks primed for her first MMA fight.

Ahead of ONE Championship 157, there's not a lot to see as far as Wondergirl's ground skills other than a few snippets on social media.

We're not sure if she'll use her grappling skills to defend takedowns or choose to fight off her back ala Stamp Fairtex. There is, however, this footage of her practicing ground-and-pound from the crucifix and mount positions:

If this is any indication of what she'll be like once she makes her ONE Championship MMA debut, then it would be bad news for the rest of the atomweight division.

A world-class Muay Thai striker with a heavy top game and a frightening ground-and-pound is a recipe for nightmares.

Edited by Harvey Leonard