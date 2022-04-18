"Every punch, everything she throws out, is all power" - Wondergirl Fairtex talks Buntan vs. Sundell ONE title fight

Wondergirl Fairtex recently sat down to discuss the upcoming championship match between Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell. This contest will be for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship.

On April 22, ONE Championship will host this title fight between Filipino-American Buntan and Sweden's Sundell. Muay Thai star Wondergirl Fairtex is very familiar with both combatants. She's previously fought against Buntan and has also spent some time training with Sundell in Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Wondergirl discussed the upcoming Muay Thai title fight, saying:

“[Smilla is] taller. She was taller than me [when we trained at Fairtex]. She was even taller than my sister [Supergirl]. And her punches are pretty accurate. She has a long reach. Her knees can reach right up to her opponent’s face with no struggle.”

The Swedish 17-year-old striker will have a height and reach advantage in the upcoming Muay Thai title fight, set to go down at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The majority of Sundell's wins have come by way of KO/TKO.

Buntan, meanwhile, is a technician in Muay Thai and boasts incredible power. According to Wondergirl, power will make all the difference in this title fight.

“Jackie is an aggressive fighter who has power. Every punch, everything she throws out, is all power. And with tall and skinny people [like Sundell], their thigh is not that strong. So if she can chop the tree she will win, for sure. But if Smilla can get her knee right to Jackie’s face first, anything can happen.”

If Buntan can evade the knee attacks and height advantage of Sundell, then she has a good chance of winning. However, Sundell is a long power striker who can certainly not be counted out.

Wondergirl Fairtex talks Ruumet vs. Meksen

Aside from Buntan vs. Sundell, also featured on ONE Championship's April 22 card is a women's atomweight Muay Thai showdown between Estonia's Marie Ruumet and France's Anissa Meksen.

Meksen enters this fight with many kickboxing titles to her name and the top pound-for-pound position. Her opponent, meanwhile, has a lot of experience in Muay Thai and is only 23 years old. 'The Snow Leopard' Ruumet will be looking to leave a mark on the division later this week.

Regarding the fight, Wondergirl Fairtex said:

“This fight is not kickboxing, so Ruumet’s game plan will be to elbow – elbow and fight very technically, with good timing... It’s 50-50, you know? Meksen is an aggressive fighter, and her hands are pretty good."

While Wondergirl Fairtex does offer a strong breakdown of this fight, she also admits that in Muay Thai, especially with small gloves, it's tough to give an accurate analysis.

"Marie Ruumet is a technical fighter with timing but doesn’t go forward. And Meksen is an aggressive fighter who does go forward. So in this match, you’re going to see two opposite fighters and techniques. But it’s hard to predict what will happen because in Muay Thai, with small gloves, anything can happen.”

Ruumet vs. Meksen and Buntan vs. Sundell will both go down on April 22 at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. Tune in to watch the action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard