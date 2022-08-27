Nong-O Gaiyanghadao demolishes Liam Harrison in round one with debilitating leg kick

In the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event, bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao stepped into the circle to defend his title against British fan-favorite Liam Harrison.

Earning his opportunity at the ONE world title with a historic comeback in his last outing, ‘Hitman’ was primed to take advantage of the biggest opportunity in his nearly two-decade career. For Nong-O, it was about further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest Muay Thai practitioners of all time.

Both fighters touched gloves at the beginning of the round to show respect for one another. Liam Harrison and Nong-O started things off going blow-for-blow. Nong-O appeared to have the speed advantage, establishing the jab and landing solid low kicks. One minute and forty sconds into the round, Nong-O landed a nasty leg kick that took ‘Hitman’ off his feet.

He delivered another absolutely vicious leg kick with less than a minute to go that dropped Harrison. As the referee started the count, ‘Hitman’ was unable to get back to his feet, forcing a stoppage in the action just 2:10 minutes into the contest.

It was a heartbreaking loss for ‘Hitman’ as his five-fight win streak was snapped. For Nong-O, it was his ninth straight victory and fourth straight knockout inside the circle. The win over Harrison will go a long way in reaffirming Nong-O’s claim as the greatest Muay Thai fighter alive.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship retains the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title!



#ONEonPrimeVideo1 | #ONEChampionship

Watch live on amzn.to/3prz5iX

Watch live on PPV watch.onefc.com LEG KICK KO! Nong-O Gaiyanghadaoretains the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title!Watch live on @PrimeVideo Watch live on PPV LEG KICK KO! Nong-O Gaiyanghadao 🇹🇭 retains the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title! 👑#ONEonPrimeVideo1 | #ONEChampionship🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch live on @PrimeVideo 👉 amzn.to/3prz5iX🌍 Watch live on PPV 👉 watch.onefc.com https://t.co/TrDg8SWhrY

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao pockets a $50,000 bonus for his dominant win against Liam Harrison

ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson spoke with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao following his epic win over Harrison. When asked if he was surprised by the outcome of the bout, the Thai world champion said:

“Yes, surprised. First I want to say thank you Singapore. He pressured me a lot.”

A man of few words, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao had a little more to say once Mitch Chilson informed him that he had earned himself a $50,000 bonus for his quick dismantling of the British star.

“Thank you ONE Championship and thank you, all fans here. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you fans all around the world. Today I worked f***ing hard bro. He is a good fighter I like his style a lot. Thank you for my team. Thank you for my family. Thank you, everyone. Thank you for supporting me.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew