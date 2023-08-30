“Gonna be one for the books” - Liam Harrison looking ripped ahead of his highly anticipated comeback

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison is fast approaching his imminent return to action after going under the knife last year to repair an injured knee.

Last year, The Hitman' lost to then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. The former world champion blasted 'The Hitman' with one crushing leg kick that was so powerful it immediately incapacitated him.

Following the bout, Liam Harrison chose to go through surgery instead of taking on any more bouts. Unlike most athletes, however, the fighting Brit chose to stay active as opposed to completely shelving himself. As early as a few days after getting discharged from the hospital, the 37-year-old was already seen working out in the gym with his leg completely inside a cast.

Nearly a year since Liam Harrison is about ready to start another fight camp again. Those months and months of staying active paid dividends for sure.

Harrison posted a video update on his preparations:

"The comeback ….this one gonna be one for the books. @richardsmith_badcompany_gym defo didn’t see that sneaky elbow coming either 👀 #muaythai #comeback #motivation #championmindset"

In the video, Harrison's coach, Richard Smith, said:

"We have the best Liam we've ever seen. Really, to be honest, he's still as strong, as fit, as sharp, and as hungry as he's ever been."

If you look at his combinations in the video, the speed, power, and intensity in every punch make Harrison look like he never had a bad knee. The man looks like he never missed a step, so to speak. Not a lot of people in the world can throw power like that, let alone after a surgically repaired leg. The only thing left for us to now marvel at is for Liam Harrison to show us his kicking game.

Here's hoping that the Hitman returns to action in ONE Championship sooner rather than later. We almost feel bad for the next guy facing him.