Liam Harrison admits his injury and recovery took a toll on his psyche: “I couldn't move my leg”

Sometimes injuries tend to affect the mental side of things more than the physical pain it brings, such as in the case of Liam Harrison. The hardest battle he went through during his recovery process wasn’t the physical torture but the mental anguish he went through in 2022.

The British star suffered a nasty knee injury in his world title bid against then-holder Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Harrison rode on considerable momentum heading into his challenge at ONE on Prime Video 1, but a brutal leg kick from Nong-O shattered ‘Hitman’s’ right knee and tore the anterior cruciate ligament within.

In an interview with Caffeine and Canines on YouTube, Harrison detailed what he went through during his recovery process.

Harrison said:

“I'm used to being so active and doing everything, and I just couldn't do anything. I couldn't move my leg, it wouldn't bend, whatsoever, and it's just been like two weeks now just trying to get some sort of like range of motion back in my leg.

"I can get my legs straight again and stuff now, but yeah, the pain was horrendous as well. I wasn’t mentally prepped throughout but it was going to hurt me.”

The 38-year-old has been fighting professionally since 1999 and has fought every year until 2023. So, when he was dealt with such a debilitating setback, the Leeds native found himself in a new territory altogether.

Nevertheless, Harrison has fully recovered from the injury and wants nothing more than to return to the Circle. ONE Championship hasn’t officially announced when exactly Harrison will make his return, but the multi-time Muay Thai world champion revealed on social media that he will make his comeback in early 2024.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below: