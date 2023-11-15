Liam Harrison helping Malakai Black, Zelina Vega incorporate Muay Thai attacks into professional wrestling

British striker Liam Harrison has yet to make his return to ONE Championship action but is keeping himself busy by working on his fitness and his game. He is also active in helping other athletes incorporate Muay Thai in their skill sets, including professional wrestlers.

‘Hitman’ was last in action in August last year, where he lost to then-champion Nong-O Hama in their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight. He was defeated by way of technical knockout in the first round after he injured his knee and was unable to continue. Following the fight, he had surgery on his injured knee and went on with the recovery process.

In an interview with onefc.com, Liam Harrison shared what he has been up to of late, which he said included lending a hand to pro wrestlers Malakai Black and Zelina Vega in adding Muay Thai to their repertoire.

The 38-year-old Leeds native said:

“It’s good because they’re trying to get us to see what moves from Muay Thai we think they could incorporate into their wrestling. We’ve got quite a good understanding because we watched it all the time when we were kids, so we know what would work and what wouldn’t.”

Prior to sustaining the knee injury, Liam Harrison was starting to pick up his ONE campaign, winning back-to-back matches by way of finishes inside the opening round.

As a striker, Liam Harrison has had a long and established career that has taken him to different parts of the world to fight in various tournaments and organizations.

In 2018, he made his ONE Championship debut and has steadily become one of the top and most explosive fighters in the bantamweight Muay Thai division. He is currently the No. 4 contender in the weight class.

There is no definite date yet on when Liam Harrison will return to competition but he said if given the opportunity he wants to end the year fighting, possibly in a title clash against reigning division king and compatriot Jonathan Haggerty.