Jonathan Haggerty says Brit vs. Brit showdown with Liam Harrison ‘will definitely happen’: “He just needs a few more wins”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty believes he and fellow British striking sensation Liam Harrison will one day cross paths inside the circle.

Tomorrow, Haggerty will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium seven months removed from his epic first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama inside the iconic venue.

This time, ‘The General’ will be tasked with taking out bantamweight knockout artist and fellow ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade. But if he succeeds, Haggerty will leave 'The Land of Smiles' as the new bantamweight kickboxing king.

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with the current bantamweight MMA world champion, Jonathan Haggerty took part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) to answer questions from some of his most loyal fans.

Asked by one fan if he sees himself ever square off with countryman Liam Harrison, ‘The General’ said:

“Me and Liam Harrison will definitely happen. He just needs to get a few more wins under his belt and the fight will happen.”

Harrison has established himself as one of the promotion’s most beloved fighters due to his high-octane style of fighting that always leaves onlookers in awe. Unfortunately, the ‘Hitman’ suffered a devastating knee injury during his ONE world title fight with Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

As a result, Liam Harrison has been laid for all of 2023 after undergoing knee surgery, but ‘Hitman’ is inching closer and closer to his inevitable return. The 38-year-old teased a potential return as early as January 2024.

Could we see Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison headline ONE Championship’s first event in the UK next year?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.