Jonathan Haggerty on shocking world title win against legendary Nong-O: “Not a lot of people believed in me”

British striker Jonathan Haggerty said it was a proud moment for him and his team when he seized the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from longtime champion Nong-O Hama earlier this year. That's because not many gave him a chance against the Thai superstar.

‘The General’ ascended to the top of his division when he knocked out Nong-O in the opening round of their title clash back in April. He surprised and impressed many as he sent the former champion down three times to the mat with his crisp striking en route to the victory.

In recalling what went down in his match against Nong-O, Jonathan Haggerty told onefc.com that it was an amazing feeling since, along with the victory, he also silenced his doubters.

But, he was quick to add that it was not necessarily what they aimed for, saying:

“I felt amazing after [beating Nong-O] since not a lot of people believed in me. But that doesn't matter. As long as my team believed in me, my dad, everyone, my girlfriend, and everyone behind me. That's all that matters.”

He added:

“You know, nobody else is getting in there for me. It will be me and my team ringside. And we knew we had a hard job on our hands. But we are. We made it happen.”

Jonathan Haggerty seeks to relive that feeling when he goes for another world title on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against the division’s mixed martial arts king, Fabricio Andrade, in an all-champion clash happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Knowles Academy standout is aiming to add his name to the list of two-sport ONE world champions with a win while also chalking up a third world title, having once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Out to foil his bid is Fabricio Andrade, who is also angling to have his two-sport world champion aspirations realized. He is returning to his kickboxing roots for his upcoming fight and is confident of pulling off the title-clinching victory.

'Wonder Boy’ became ONE bantamweight MMA world champion this past February with a fourth-round technical knockout win over former champion John Lineker for the then-vacant championship belt.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.