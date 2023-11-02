Bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty eyes vengeance against Superlek: “I want to try and cut him”

Jonathan Haggerty is heading into one of the most important fights of his career, yet he’s also looking at a potential rematch that could happen down the line.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will take on Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, US primetime.

The champion vs. champion super fight goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be contended for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he’d like to run it back against old tormentor and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Haggerty said:

“I mean it's always been on the cards. It's always been a name that I want to fight again, Superlek. You know, he cut me once now. I want to try and cut him. I feel like once he comes to the bantamweight division, he’s got a little bit to prove. So once he gets through someone in the division, then yeah, I'm always up for a fight.”

‘The General’ was a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion but has since left the division following a couple of medical scares while trying to make 135 pounds.

If a second match with Superlek does happen, then it would be at bantamweight.

Superlek and Haggerty first faced each other outside the ONE Championship banner at Yokkao in 2018. Superlek was awarded a second-round doctor’s stoppage win after causing a deep cut that was too deep for the fight to continue.

While that fight will need a ton of moving parts to converge, Haggerty’s next one is just a couple of days away, and he even has a chance at securing another world title in a new sport.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below: