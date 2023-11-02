“Witness me become the ONE 2-sport world champion” - Jonathan Haggerty ready to fulfill his destiny at ONE Fight Night 16

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty has a date with destiny as he squares off with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

This bout will mark the first time two world champions will fight for the world title of an entirely different sport. This epic champion vs. champion superfight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has history written all over it.

Ahead of his massive superfight with Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty shared footage of his frightening padwork with some brazen words on Instagram:

"Make sure you all tune in November 4h to witness me become the @onechampionship 2 sport world champion. It’s been a long hard camp. No stone left unturned! Let’s go. #AndNew"

'The General', in his most recent performance last April, shook the foundations of the Muay Thai world when he knocked out the seemingly unbeatable Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Nong-O was largely considered to be one of, if not the greatest, world champions in Muay Thai today. Despite the Thai icon's legendary rep, Jonathan Haggerty smashed the odds and flatlined him in less than three minutes.

This feat alone puts the 26-year-old Brit in an elite group of fighters of the sport's history.

As for Andrade, before he turned into one of the most dangerous MMA world champions in ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' was a Muay Thai and kickboxing athlete and he compiled an impressive 40-3 pro record before fully transitioning into MMA.

Look to see Jonathan Haggerty try to send Fabricio Andrade to the negative zone in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16. Whoever wins this battle of titans will become a brand-new two-sport world champion in ONE Championship. Be sure to tune in.

The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.