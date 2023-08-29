“Absolutely a beast” - Fans hype up Jonathan Haggerty in champ vs. champ super fight against Fabricio Andrade

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will square off against ONE bantamweight MMA world titleholder Fabricio Andrade in a champion vs. champion bout.

The two striking specialists will lock horns for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. We can't remember the last time when two world champions at the top of their respective sports fought for a world title in another combat sport. That fact alone makes this super fight historic already.

ONE posted a training video of Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE Fight Night 15:

""The General" hits HARD 🥊 Will Fabricio Andrade feel the wrath of Jonathan Haggerty on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo in their quest for bantamweight kickboxing gold? 👑 @jhaggerty_"

Fans are marveling at Haggerty's technique, speed and power. They're all flooding the comments with their commendations:

On October 6, Jonathan Haggerty will clash with Fabricio Andrade in a champion vs. champion superfight The two striking superstars will clash for a vacant throne, which will make either man a new two-sport world champion. This should be a pivotal moment in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing history.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.