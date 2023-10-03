“The new two-sport world champion” - Jonathan Haggerty ready to make history against Fabricio Andrade

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is on the cusp of history as he faces ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16.

This is the first time two world champions will lock horns for a title in an entirely different sport. This massive champion vs. champion superfight has history written all over it.

Ahead of his bout with Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty shared footage of his ferocious padwork on Instagram:

"You are looking at the new 2 sport world champion 🔥🤩 @onechampionship"

'The General', in his most recent performance, shook the very foundations of modern Muay Thai when he knocked out the seemingly immortal Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title last April.

Nong-O was largely seen by many to be one of, if not the greatest, world champions in the sport today. Despite the Thai's lofty reputation, Jonathan Haggerty defied the odds and pretty much flatlined him in the first round. This feat alone already put the fighting Brit in an elite group of icons of the sport today.

As for Andrade, before he became one of the most ferocious MMA world champions in ONE Championship history, the Brazilian was a Muay Thai and kickboxing athlete in his home country of Brazil. He compiled a highly impressive 40-3 pro record before transitioning fully into MMA. This is where his frightening KO power comes from.

Look to see 'The General' clash with 'Wonderboy' in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. Whoever wins this battle of world champions, we will see a brand-new two-sport world champion in ONE Championship. This is a fight every fight fan should see.

The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates