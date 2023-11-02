Jonathan Haggerty says things will be ‘a lot different’ if trilogy with Rodtang happens at bantamweight: “I’m a different beast now”

Jonathan Haggerty has moved on to a different weight class, but he still hasn’t forgotten his rivalry with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The British striking savant, who now lords over the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai ranks after decimating Nong-O Hama, believes the circumstances will be different if he meets ‘The Iron Man’ for a third time.

Haggerty and Rodtang’s careers will forever be intertwined following two epic showdowns under the ONE banner.

The pair showcased the true beauty of ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ in their first encounter at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in 2019.

‘The General’ got off to a hot start in that contest, but the Thai wrecking machine turned the tide in the latter rounds. Rodtang took home the unanimous decision verdict along with Haggerty’s flyweight Muay Thai crown.

The rematch took place at ONE: A New Tomorrow in 2020, where Rodtang got the last laugh after finishing Haggerty off with a TKO victory in round 3.

Haggerty admits the bitter taste of defeat still lingers in his mouth even to this day. It’s quite evident that the 26-year-old has looked stronger, faster, and certainly better since moving up to 145 pounds.

As such, he believes he can settle the score with Rodtang if he decides to climb up and challenge him again.

In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Haggerty said he still has unfinished business with the Thai megastar.

“I’m a different beast now at bantamweight, so if me and Rodtang come together, he will be very surprised. Things would be a lot different now.”

For now, Haggerty must put his desire for retribution on the backburner, as he seeks two-sport supremacy.

‘The General’ will duke it out with Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

If Jonathan Haggerty collects his second world title, in a different sport no less, then a redo with Rodtang should be in the cards soon.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America