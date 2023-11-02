Fabricio Andrade on Jonathan Haggerty being too ‘cocky’ in their striking showdown: “He shouldn't be that confident”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has never been short of confidence.

However, his ONE Fight Night 16 opponent Fabricio Andrade warns that his unwavering credence might just serve as his downfall this coming Friday.

On November 3, live on US Primetime, two of the best bantamweight strikers will collide in the hallowed grounds of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium for a chance at two-sport supremacy.

The victor of this champion vs. champion showdown will leave ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ with two golden straps, including the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Given his vast kickboxing background, Fabricio Andrade remains upbeat about beating Haggerty in this all-striking affair.

‘The General’, however, has expressed a nonchalant attitude about Andrade’s striking roots, and continues to dismiss his capabilities.

In his OFN16 pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin said he’ll make the Brit pay for his complacency.

“Yes, definitely. I think that's his problem. You know my problem is to knock him out and show him that he shouldn't be that confident if it does go five rounds.”

While ‘Wonder Boy’ will hunt for the early knockout as much as possible, it appears he’s also ready if this superfight goes the distance.

We’ve seen Andrade’s resolve get tested in his MMA matches under the ONE banner, including his world-title-clinching performance against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty should know a thing or two about the pitfalls of overconfidence.

After all, the great Nong-O Hama seemingly took him lightly in their title match. Haggerty humbled the Thai legend when he took him out in less than a round at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

