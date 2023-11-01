Jonathan Haggerty warns Fabricio Andrade he eyes MMA belt next: “I'm no newbie to the MMA world”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty says his desire to take away Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight MMA world title is not an empty threat.

After all, ‘The General’ says he understands mixed martial arts more than he lets on, considering he grew up in his father’s MMA gym.

Days before their highly-anticipated champion vs. champion clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, Haggerty reminded Andrade not to get too complacent.

The Brit earlier claimed that he also wants to take away ‘Wonder Boy’s MMA crown after he beats him inside Lumpinee Stadium this Friday for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Haggerty shared his MMA background in an interview on FirstSportz MMA:

“Yeah, I’ve been training it off and on, for sure. You know, my dad's got an MMA gym. I've grown up around MMA fighters, I've grown up in an MMA gym. I've been doing little bits here and there. I'm no newbie to the MMA world. I have been training MMA. I know the basics, the fundamentals and yeah, hopefully, one day I get to put on a show for you guys in MMA.”

Watch the full interview here:

The day Jonathan Haggerty makes his MMA debut will indeed be a sight to behold. We all know about the 26-year-old’s magnificent striking repertoire, which should translate nicely in MMA.

However, whether he has developed the necessary skills in the grappling department remains to be seen.

For now, Haggerty will stick to what he does best in a bid for double champ status.

After separating the legendary Nong-O Hama from his consciousness earlier this year, Haggerty seeks to add another big name to his hit list.

If ‘The General’ can hand Fabricio Andrade the first setback under the ONE banner, then he can certainly build his case for three-sport supremacy in MMA.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America