Jonathan Haggerty wants Fabricio Andrade’s MMA world title if he gets kickboxing strap: “It is the best-case scenario”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty looks to secure his status as one of the best strikers in the world by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

‘The General’ is already a two-time Muay Thai champ inside the Circle following his move up to the bantamweight division in recent fights.

His move up a weight class was proven to be the right decision following his incredible first round finish of the dominant world champion Nong-O Hama earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 9.

When he makes his return on November 3, the Brit will step into the kickboxing ruleset for his first time under the ONE Championship banner.

Standing in his way of lifting both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles is a fellow world champion, the bantamweight MMA world titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

Meeting in the main event, the fans at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium are set for an exciting clash between two of the most in-form fighters in the world right now.

In a recent interview with FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his ambition to hunt down more gold after being crowned a two sport world champion this weekend.

Looking to replicate the accomplishments of Stamp Fairtex, ‘The General’ hopes to transition to MMA where he can challenge ‘Wonder Boy’ in MMA and try to become a three sport champ:

“Definitely, that's the plan and once I beat Andrade I'm coming for his MMA belt. It is the best-case scenario.”

Watch the full interview below:

Before he can think about learning a few grappling fundamentals in order to step fully out of his comfort zone, the Brit must first put a stop to the unbeaten run of Brazil’s Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.