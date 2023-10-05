“Timing and rhythm” - Jonathan Haggerty showcases premier fundamentals in preparation for Fabricio Andrade

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty makes the teep kicks look so effortless in the latest Instagram post shared by ONE Championship this week.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is en route to putting on another exciting fight this November at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. What makes this main event especially interesting is that he will face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in an attempt to become a two-sport world champion.

To prove his KO over Nong-O Hama wasn’t a fluke, Jonathan Haggerty is drilling every technique in the book to make sure he goes home with his second world title.

ONE Championship shared footage of the teep-master wowing their followers again on Instagram with the caption:

“Hagger-TEEP 🦶 Will "The General" wow the crowd once more when he collides with Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 👑 @jhaggerty_.”

Check out the fan reactions below:

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has indeed become one of the baddest strikers on the planet after capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against long-reigning Thai world champion Nong-O Hama this April.

It’s clear now that fighting at 135 pounds is where Haggerty packs the most power. Combined with his timing, pace, and stamina, the Team Underground representative has all the tools in his striking arsenal to deliver another highlight-reel finish.

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and for free on Friday, November 3, on Amazon Prime Video.