WATCH: Liam Harrison’s textbook techniques for baiting opponents into pulverizing strikes

ONE Championship's English Muay Thai phenom, Liam Harrison, is one of the most underrated tacticians in the game. This is due to the fact that most of his fights are all-out action movies from start to finish. Casual viewers, however, would easily miss his veteran tactics and subtle traps which even experienced kickboxers have a hard time dealing with.

Starting his pro career in Leeds, England more than two decades ago, Liam Harrison has accumulated an unmatched amount of knowledge in the Art of Eight Limbs. This is the reason why he can get into firefights but still find the upper hand most of the time.

In one of his most recent instructional videos on Instagram, Liam Harrison shows how to sneakily bait your opponents into two different kill shots:

To his fight-ending right hook, Harrison explained:

"The best way to time the left hook [is] to watch for when Joe's [opponent] feet change stance. As soon as Joe's feet switched, then I throw the left hook straight away."

When it comes to landing a knockout elbow strike inside the clinch, Harrison had this to say:

"I broke the grip off, I put my left hand back [then] boom, little shot - elbow just up to the chin."

When it comes to timing a left hook, 'The Hitman' sees the micro-second shift in his opponent's feet as they switch stance to be the perfect time to land the punch. This way, they won't have enough balance nor strong footing to absorb the strike safely.

As for the elbow strike, it was a simple misdirection. 'The Hitman' pulled the opposite arm down which allowed him to surprise his opponent with an upwards elbow as the chin was lowered.

With these two simple timing and mechanics techniques, you can easily trap and bait your opponents for that much-needed kill shot. Better start drilling these in the gym now.