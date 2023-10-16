WATCH: Liam Harrison shows old-school trick in landing cutting elbows against defensive fighters

It may look like ONE Championship's resident Muay Thai brawler Liam Harrison is nothing but a wild berzerker who throws everything from the hip. What's highly underrated about 'The Hitman' is his tactical knowledge of the Art of Eight Limbs.

Lacing up his gloves as a pro for the first time all the way back in the 90s, the fighting Brit has achieved a wealth of knowledge that is unmatched in the game today. One of the most effective aspects of Liam Harrison's game is his subtle tricks and set-ups that even seasoned pros would miss.

In one of his recent Instagram instructional videos, the fighting Brit showed how to land a cutting elbow against a tightly covered defensive fighter:

"Nice way to land an elbow and get through the guard if someone shells up….heading to Canada tommorow for 3 weeks of seminars on the east and west coast then a quick trip to a few gyms in Florida on the way home with @andybadco1 …. If you can’t make any of the seminars then hit up liamharrisontraining.com link in bio #muaythai #elbow #liamharrison #muaythaitraining #martialarts"

Harrison's amazing set-up is highly effective especially when fighting with 4oz gloves. The way he uses his 1-2 combination to set up his sneaky hand parry is just pure genius. Better start practicing this in the gym soon.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is recoveriing after going through knee surgery last year. At ONE on Prime Video 1 back in August 2022, 'The Hitman' suffered a nasty knee injury after eating a leg kick from then-world champion Nong-O Hama. The bout was for Nong-O's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

It's been more than a year since the loss and Harrison has been making significant improvements through his rehabilitation and is quite nearly ready to make his return inside the circle.