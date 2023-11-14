WATCH: Liam Harrison shows the perfect counter left hook KO against knee strikes

ONE Championship's English Muay Thai star, Liam Harrison, is more than just a brawler who throws technique out the window. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Casual viewers would easily miss Harrison's tactical approach to the game. His subtle set-ups and traps are head-and-shoulders above most fighters active today.

Starting his career in his native town of Leeds, England all the way back in the 1990s, Liam Harrison has accumulated an unmatched body of knowledge in the game. One of his most dangerous weapons is his timing which even seasoned kickboxers can't deal with.

In one of his recent instructional videos online, Harrison demonstrated how to time the perfect left hook counter to a knee strike:

"Kill shot … all about timing and looking for signs to set up the shot not just power."

At the moment, Liam Harrison is gearing up for his return after taking more than a year on the sidelines to recover from a knee injury. 'The Hitman' suffered a bad break on his knee when he ate a nasty leg kick from former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

Nearly a year since, Liam Harrison is looking strong inside the gym once again. He might be even more ferocious than ever. Andrew Howson, coach at Harrison's local gym Bad Co., posted a video of 'The Hitman' putting in some pad work:

"Day 3 of fight camp for @liambadco getting ready for his return to @onechampionship and safe to say he’s flying and my insides are ruined already 🤣 Just the start and proper excited to see him sharpen up and get even faster and stronger in the coming weeks! Hitman 2.0 incoming 💥"

Being the hardened veteran that he is, Liam Harrison is not new to getting back up from adversity. Here's to hoping that he gets back in the ring soon and dazzles the fans with his brand of technical Muay Thai chaos.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates