“ONE has changed my life a lot” – ‘Wondergirl’ thanks ONE for turning her into a ‘hero’ through martial arts

One of ONE Championship’s main goals as a platform for combat sports around the world is to introduce real-life heroes that would inspire many people to not just try any discipline in the sport but also become good people overall.

The fulfillment of this goal occurs when an athlete signed by the world’s largest martial arts organization creates a star that leads by example in the values that the promotion upholds. This is what women’s strawweight contender Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak has experienced firsthand.

In her most recent interview with ONE Championship, the 24-year-old talked about how ONE Championship shattered all her previous beliefs and how competing on the world’s biggest combat sports platform transformed her life for the better.

‘Wondergirl’ said:

"Fighting for ONE has changed my life a lot. Before, I never thought fighting as a woman would make me any money or anything, or that people would look at me as a hero in martial arts."

The Marrok Force athlete has the opportunity to further boost her popularity and influence as she faces the reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan in the main card of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 22 in a strawweight special rules fight inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This opportunity presented to the Thai rising star is not only a chance to score a massive upset against the Chinese champion but also to gauge herself against one of the best strikers in the world today. If she passes the test with flying colors, she might want to consider challenging ‘The Panda’ for the world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.