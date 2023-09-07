“I have put more focus on boxing now” – Xiong Jing Nan ready to throw hands with ‘Wondergirl’

Two elite strikers with different combat sports backgrounds will go head-to-head in a special-rules match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan will be facing rising star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak on September 29.

The fight is part of the ONE Fight Night 14 card, which features three women’s world title fights. ‘The Panda’ will bring her Sanda background into the match, while 'Wondergirl' will parade her Muay Thai background.

In her most recent interview with ONE Championship, the reigning MMA strawweight queen disclosed that ever since the announcement of this epic clash with ‘Wondergirl’, she has focused on sharpening her boxing skills.

The 35-year-old said:

"Boxing is actually included in my daily MMA training routine, so I have not changed all my training modes. But of course, I have put more focus on boxing now.”

Aside from the Sanda background, Xiong will also use every ounce of her boxing experience in the match. She was once a member of the Shandong women’s boxing team that represented China in various international boxing tournaments.

This top-class boxing skill has been on full display in her current reign in the 125-pound women’s division, where she holds a perfect 9-0 record with four finishes. Xiong is also fresh off a unanimous decision victory against ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee from their trilogy fight in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The entire event airs live on US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.