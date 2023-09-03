“Top G” - Fans show love for Xiong Jing Nan’s ferocity inside the Circle

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan has been dominating the division since her debut in December 2017, when she scored a TKO victory over April Osenio in the opening round of the bout.

A month later, after her debut victory, Xiong captured the world title by beating Tiffany Teo in the second round of their clash for the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title in January 2018. Since then, she has been able to successfully defend her crown multiple times against Laura Balin, Samara Santos, Angela Lee, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura.

Her only lone defeat came at the hands of ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee when she moved down in weight to try and become a two-division world champion but fell short. Despite that setback, she continued to reign supreme in the 125-pound division.

Because of her dominance, ‘The Panda’ became a top favorite among combat sports fans all over the world. A solid proof of this is how fans reacted to the latest ONE Championship post about Xiong.

ONE Championship posted a clip of the 35-year-old’s dominant victory against Angela Lee:

"No problem 😉 Will Xiong Jing Nan bring the fire against Wondergirl in their special rules striking match on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video? 👊 @jingnanxiong "

@m3lodic_mark called the Chinese superstar a Top G:

Other fans like @iiiimon1, @fabiana.malan, @liitthikim_lien, @nickhartwig1, and @lhunggaygrafia are in awe of how Xiong’s skills and couldn’t contain their excitement to her return inside the Circle:

Xiong Jing Nan is preparing for her special rules women’s strawweight striking match against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. One of the fans even commented that her Thai opponent would not stand a chance against ‘The Panda.’

@theotherchef commented:

The Evolve MMA representative boasts a 44% TKO/KO rate, winning four of her nine wins via stoppage. Thanks to her strong and spectacular boxing background, Xiong was able to accomplish incredible achievements, and they will again be on full display when she meets ‘Wondergirl’ at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.