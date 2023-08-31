Xiong Jing Nan works with former WBA champ Drian Francisco to prepare for special rules match against Wondergirl

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan’s fight is going to be a fun one.

Xiong will take on strawweight Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

To help her prepare for what is essentially a boxing match in MMA gloves, Xiong has enlisted the aid of former WBA boxing world champion Drian ‘Gintong Kamao’ Francisco, who heads the boxing program at Evolve MMA where ‘The Panda’ hones her skills.

Sportskeeda MMA got a hold of Francisco, who shared his thoughts on Xiong’s upcoming match and an update on ‘The Panda’s’ preparations.

The Filipino boxing superstar said:

“Xiong Jing Nan’s base is really boxing, so that makes it easier to work with her. In this fight against Wondergirl, we’ve prepared her very well. We’ve been getting her ready for quite some time now, and she’s good to go. She looks strong and powerful.”

