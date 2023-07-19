Strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan set to face ‘Wondergirl’ in special-rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14

Xiong Jing Nan has been virtually unstoppable in the world of mixed martial arts, and she’s now taking on a different challenge at ONE Fight Night 14.

The reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion will take on Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special-rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ESPN first reported the development.

ONE Fight Night 14 is shaping up to be a packed card with three world titles set to be decided at the event, but Xiong’s match isn’t for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Xiong is the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight world champion and she’s defended that belt seven times, including two wins against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

Her match against ‘Wondergirl’, however, will be a bit different.

As per ESPN, Xiong and ‘Wondergirl’ will only be allowed to use punches while using four-ounce gloves. No kicks, knees, or elbows will be allowed and the match will be scored the same as ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with a 10-point must system.

Jaroonsak is possibly the best pure striker that Xiong will face in her career. ‘Wondergirl’ is a two-time Thailand national Muay Thai champion and has 35 professional wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Xiong, however, is arguably the hardest puncher in women’s MMA right now. ‘The Panda’ has used her stifling and overwhelming boxing style to capture a stellar 9-1 record in ONE Championship, including four wins via knockout.

The Chinese superstar’s latest victory was a methodical unanimous decision win against Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2.

ONE Fight Night 14, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers.