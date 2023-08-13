FREE FULL FIGHT: The world title match that started Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee's epic trilogy

ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee's rivalry with ONE women's strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan is one of the best rivalries in women's MMA. In the fight game, when two dominant world champions rise high above the rest, their paths will inevitably clash.

Such was the case with Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan. Both women dominated their respective divisions and were running out of worthy challengers to their thrones. It also happened that the two were merely separated by 10 pounds in weight.

Like gods among men, 'The Panda' and 'Unstoppable' put on an epic trilogy that made it to the promotion's all-time best. In their first fight, Lee moved up to strawweight with the hopes of becoming a two-division world champion.

However, the 125-pound division was ruled with an iron fist by Xiong and she wasn't going to hand her throne so easily to an invading world champion like Lee. Despite putting on a marvelous performance where she nearly submitted the strawweight queen, Lee ultimately succumbed to the powerful strikes of 'The Panda'.

"Before longtime strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan faces Thai rising star Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match on September 29, relive her first World Title brawl with atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee in 2019!"

The two faced each other again just a few months later, with Xiong coming down to atomweight to challenge Lee for her world title. The tables turned as 'Unstoppable' avenged her loss by stopping Xiong Jing Nan via submission in the fifth round.

A third and decisive match took place at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, with Xiong ultimately winning the trilogy. Ever since their rivalry was put to bed, Angela Lee went on an indefinite hiatus following the tragic loss of her sister and fellow ONE athlete Victoria Lee. As for Xiong, 'The Panda' is bound for a historic Special Rules striking bout with Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14 next month.

Xiong Jing Nan and 'Wondergirl' will engage in a three-round striking battle where no kicks, knees, and elbows are allowed. Only punches are permitted while wearing 4oz gloves. Basically, it will be a boxing match with MMA gloves. This should be fun.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.