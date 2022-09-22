Epic rivalry: Relive the action of the first two fights between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan

ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee's rivalry with ONE women's strawweight champion is one of the best rivalries in MMA.

In the fight game, when two dominant champions rise high above everyone else, their paths will inevitably converge. Such was the case with Lee and Xiong. Both women dominated their weight classes and were running out of worthy opposition. It also happened that they were separated by just 10 pounds in weight class.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship showcases her trademark power in a stunning TKO of Angela Lee at 1:37 of Round 5! #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts Xiong Jing Nan stops the "Unstoppable!" Theshowcases her trademark power in a stunning TKO of Angela Lee at 1:37 of Round 5! #WeAreONE Xiong Jing Nan stops the "Unstoppable!" The 🐼 showcases her trademark power in a stunning TKO of Angela Lee at 1:37 of Round 5! #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts https://t.co/FCZ7bf3YJL

Like gods among men, the pair put on an epic rivalry that was akin to a clash of MMA giants. Lee, who made MMA history for capturing the belt at the age of 19, wanted to achieve another milestone by becoming a two-division world champion.

The strawweight division was ruled with an iron fist by 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan. Lee's double-champ aspirations were upended when Xiong submitted her in the fifth round of their first fight.

Winning their first fight, Xiong earned the right to move down to Angela Lee's weight class and challenge for the atomweight belt. In a poetic turn of events, Lee stopped Xiong in the fifth round of their second fight by submission as well.

With one win apiece, this intense rivalry between 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan is far from done. On September 30, at ONE on Prime Video 2, we will finally see a series-deciding rubber match between the two MMA goddesses.

Watch the full rivalry recap here:

Angela Lee will face Xiong Jing Nan for a third time in a world title triple-header at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III will be headlined by three world championship bouts across three different martial arts.

The first world championship bout will be a clash between jui-jitsu masters in Mikey 'Darth Rigatoni' Musumeci and Cleber Sousa. The two will lock horns for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The co-main event will see ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion 'Superbon' Singha Mawynn defend his crown against No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan after ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix champion Chingiz Allazov pulled out due to injury. While the characters have changed, it’s still expected to be a surefire striking barnburner.

On top of all this craziness will be perhaps the greatest trilogy bout in ONE Championship history. The rubber match between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan will definitely make the night of September 30 one to remember.

