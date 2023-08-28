‘Wondergirl’ embraces underdog status against mighty Xiong Jing Nan: “I will give it my all”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is undoubtedly one of the best women’s MMA fighters today. Her incredible professional record of 18 wins and two losses, including an undefeated nine-fight streak in her division, is enough evidence to back this up.

This supremacy in the ONE women’s strawweight division saw ‘The Panda’ win four TKO/KO stoppages and five unanimous decision victories. All of these incredible credentials are acknowledged by Xiong’s next opponent, Nat Jaroonsak, aka 'Wondergirl'.

The two will figure in a special rules women’s strawweight striking match on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who was a former two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion, knows that it is a daunting task to go toe-to-toe against the strawweight queen.

In her recent ONE Championship interview, ‘Wondergirl’ accepted her role as the underdog in the upcoming showdown with the Chinese world champion, but she vows to do her best and prove that she can hang against the cream of the crop.

‘Wondergirl’ said:

"I will give it my all. It’s fun for me to do this kind of stuff, win or lose. I’m the one who’ll get more experience and get better. [Being the underdog] is more challenging."

The Marrok Force representative will bring her Muay Thai striking background with her, minus the kicks and knee strikes in their special rules bout. Also, this is a great opportunity for ‘Wondergirl’ to fully gauge her ability against arguably the best female MMA fighter in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 14 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.