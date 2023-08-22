“10-0 soon” - Fans ready to see strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan go to battle against Wondergirl

‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan, one of the most successful female MMA fighters on the planet, has fans buzzing with excitement at the prospect of her return at ONE Fight Night 14.

The strawweight queen last fought in September 2022, when she defended her belt against reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee in a trilogy bout which took place in Singapore at ONE on Prime on Prime Video 2.

Her legacy as the most “feared pound-for-pound strikers in all of mixed martial arts” will be challenged in a special-rules striking battle against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak. The match consists of punching techniques only, meaning no kicks, knees, elbows, or grappling.

The strawweight queen’s anticipated return to war has not been lost on her fans who have grown in numbers since her last world title defense.

There’s no doubt Xiong is one of the most powerful punchers out there. Her extensive resume includes a lifetime MMA record of 18 wins and two losses, including four stoppages in nine matches in ONE Championship.

Despite being highly criticized over the years for playing it too safe, Xiong has always brought the entertainment factor to all of her performances. She destroyed every opponent who stood in her path, including top class fighters such as Angela Lee (twice), Tiffany Teo, and Ayaka Miura.

Next on her victim list will be Muay Thai adversary Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, who has earned a reputation of becoming a prolific finisher herself.

Having come out of the woodwork with two Muay Thai victories by way of stoppage, ‘Wondergirl’ has all the capabilities in the world to exchange strike-for-strike with the women’s strawweight world champion.

Watch Xiong vs. Wondergirl in a first-of-its kind striking battle on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham in Singapore. The all-female main event will be broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video.