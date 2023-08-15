Fans can’t get over the absolute firefight between heated rivals Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan: “One of the best MMA fights”

ONE women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee put on one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history.

After trading fifth-round stoppage wins apiece, 'The Panda' and 'Unstoppable' closed out their trilogy with one of the best MMA fights in ONE Championship last year.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, the two dominant world champions went head-to-head in a see-saw battle that had more thrilling drama than a Hollywood sports biopic. Angela Lee showed her championship heart and determination while Xiong Jing Nan showcased her uncanny power and clean striking technique.

Ahead of Xiong's special rules bout at ONE Fight Night 14, ONE posted a highlight video of her fight with Lee on Instagram:

"The ladies went HAM in this trilogy fight 🤯 How will strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan fare against Muay Thai phenom Wondergirl on September 29 when they collide in their special rules striking contest at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 👊 @jingnanxiong"

Fans are raving on the trilogy bout and have expressed their excitement in the comments section. Here are some of the comments:

Comments on Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan III

@paolopaulpablopaulito praised Lee's toughness and stamina after surviving the near-KO in the first round:

"Such stamina😐😐 I would have died out rd2. They definitely felt this in the morning"

@shaficool_privel_textrovert, @its.somebodis.fine.ass.daddy, @thecakecrusader and @iaintgetleftoffbadnboujee all hailed the bout as one of the best they've seen ever:

"What a fight, man!! 😮😮 This is surely one of the best women fights I’ve ever seen in my life! What a war!!🔥🔥🔥"

"I can't say enough good things about this fight the warrior spirit is real🔥❤️"

"That fight is so under talked about. It was a awesome.fight"

"Bro that had me at the edge of my seat. Good figjt"

@marioclipperhands summarized it in a few words:

"One of the best MMA fights 🔥🔥"

After the trilogy defining fight, Angela Lee went on an indefinite hiatus following the tragic loss of her sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria Lee.

As for Xiong Jing Nan, 'The Panda' is bound for a historic special-rules striking match against Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14. It will be a three-round bout that will only allow boxing using 4oz gloves.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.