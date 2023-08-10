‘Supergirl’ believes sister ‘Wondergirl’ can upset Xiong Jing Nan in special rules match: “I believe she can do it"

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is understandably the underdog in her upcoming special rules match against reigning women’s strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.

However, as far as Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is concerned, people shouldn’t be surprised if her sister does the improbable and comes up victorious at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video next month.

As part of a stacked card in ONE’s return to Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29, this all-striking war carries a ton of intrigue as it pits a Sanda specialist against a Muay Thai wrecking machine.

Xiong and ‘Wondergirl’ will be trading heavy fists in a unique three-round, three-minute war, where only punches will be allowed.

A 10-point must system will take effect if the bout reaches the scorecards. Then again, this showdown will be contested in four-ounce gloves and has all the makings for an explosive finish between two knockout artists.

Xiong’s power is indeed no joke, as she holds four KO/TKO victories in ONE. ‘The Panda’ is a formidable adversary for anyone using her signature in-your-face pressure and sharp boxing combinations to overwhelm her foes.

‘Wondergirl’, on the other hand, is a master of the “Art of Eight Limbs” and also packs a ton of fight-ending power, evidenced when she starched Brooke Farrell and KC Carlos.

Her sister and training partner ‘Supergirl’ can attest to the 24-year-old’s capabilities, which she explained in her ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interview:

“I think Xiong Jing Nan is a very good boxer but I’m gonna predict that my sister is gonna win for sure because I believe she can do it.”

‘Wondergirl’, of course, would love to join ‘Supergirl’ in the winner’s circle, following the 19-year-old’s victory over Lara Fernandez last Friday.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 13 as well as the upcoming ONE Fight Night 14 is available free of charge for those with an existing Prime Video membership in North America.

Watch ‘Supergirl’s full interview below: