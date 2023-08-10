‘Supergirl’ wants ONE to introduce a strawweight kickboxing world title, calls out Janet Todd

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak would love to see ONE Championship introduce an inaugural strawweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 13 saw ‘Supergirl’ establish herself as one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the sport right now, earning an impressive unanimous decision victory over two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

Following the win, Jaroonsak called for a ONE world title opportunity at atomweight, but if it were up to her, she would have a shot at becoming the promotion’s first-ever women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Asked who she would like to compete against for the inaugural title, ‘Supergirl’ responded without hesitation.

“Janet Todd [would be good],” Jaroonsak told the South China Morning Post.

Currently, Janet Todd sits as the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, having bested Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex to claim the world title via a split decision in 2020. Since then, ‘JT’ has focused on earning a second ONE world title in the art of eight limbs, but with a viable contender in Anna Jaroonsak, we could see Todd once again strap on the gloves for an exciting kickboxing clash.

‘Supergirl’ currently sits with a solid 3-1 record under the ONE banner, her lone loss coming against one of the hottest stars in the sport today, Stamp Fairtex. Prior to that, she had earned victories over Milagros Lopez and Ekaterina Vandaryeva in Muay Thai competition.

