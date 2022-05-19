I would like to rematch Jackie Buntan -'Wondergirl' on still fighting in ONE Championship Muay Thai amid MMA focus

ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai sensation 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak will make her long-awaited mixed martial arts debut at ONE 157. The former national Muay Thai champion will face Indian kickboxing specialist Zeba Bano in a three-round MMA fight.

'Wondergirl' recently sat down with the South China Morning Post to discuss her upcoming MMA debut and her plans for her career moving forward.

Although she is set to stick to MMA, the former Fairtex fighter admits that there is still some unfinished business in Muay Thai. In particular, 'Wondergirl' still has her sights set on rematching former title contender Jackie Buntan, who beat her soundly a year back.

The Jaroonsak fighter said:

"Yeah, I just signed with ONE Championship like, around six fights and I still have [a] Muay Thai contract for three fights. So, if I have the chance, I would like to rematch Jackie [Buntan], if I have [the] chance. Still, [in] the first place, I really want to fight and focus on MMA. But still, if they give me a chance [to rematch Jackie], I'll take it. I'll take the fight. I'm ready, of course."

In her fight with Buntan last year, 'Wondergirl' struggled to deal with the Filipino-American's uncanny ability to counter inside the pocket. With every strike 'Wondergirl' threw, Buntan answered with at least four.

Buntan fought just a few weeks ago in a losing effort against new strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell. 'Wondergirl' is of quite a similar body type to Sundell, who used her length to blind Buntan as she came in and aggressively battered her on the inside.

Perhaps the Thai fighter can take notes from that fight if she ever faces Buntan again.

Watch the full interview here:

'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak sees herself fighting for a ONE Championship title in MMA in two years

When asked who she wants to face next after ONE 157 and what are her next steps in her MMA career will be after May 20, 'Wondergirl' gave an honest and humble answer:

"I still have no idea. I'm pretty new [in] this sport so I would like to go slow like Stamp Fairtex... I need to work a lot, still. But I want to go slow Stamp. Go slow and go strong."

Stamp Fairtex, a former teammate of 'Wondergirl', had one of the most successful and revered transitions from Muay Thai to MMA in ONE Championship.

Stamp went from a ONE Championship Muay Thai and kickboxing champion to Grand Prix champion and MMA title challenger in under four years. 'Wondergirl' wants to emulate Stamp's slow and methodical ascent to title contention.

'Wondergirl' said:

"Stamp [Fairtex] took like, two years to get a title [shot]. I think two years would be perfect. It's not too fast, it's not too long. Yeah, let's see."

Though it has taken Stamp more than two years to get a title shot since her MMA debut, this doesn't mean 'Wondergirl' can't outdo her former Fairtex teammate. We just need to wait and see come May 20 if she truly has what it takes to make it big in MMA.

