Wondergirl says the outcome would have been different if she fought Xiong Jing Nan in MMA rules

Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is one of the most promising young fighters to come out of Thailand. The 25-year-old combines natural beauty with ferocious fighting skills and is a hit with fans worldwide.

But beneath the valley of good looks is a river of talent and the potential to become a world champion. This is why the 25-year-old Pattaya, Thailand native believes she can beat reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan under mixed martial arts rules.

‘Wondergirl’ and ‘The Panda’ locked horns in a mixed rules contest at ONE Fight Night 14 last September of 2023. In that fight, Xiong was able to break Jaroonsak down and eventually stop her in the third round.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Wondergirl’ boldly claimed that she can beat Xiong despite the result of their first encounter, and that the next time they fight, it should be under MMA rules.

The 25-year-old said:

“I don't know, we are both strikers. And it’s different and it won’t be like just boxing [like in our first fight]. In boxing, you need head movement and stuff you can't just stand there and like eat punches. It’s a different game.”

Before all that, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is looking to make a comeback this weekend against another tough opponent.

‘Wondergirl’ to face Poland’s Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will face the tough Martyna Kierczynska in a Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

If ‘Wondergirl’ is victorious, the 25-year-old is contemplating a complete transition to mixed martial arts competition, where she will attempt to make a run at the world title.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.