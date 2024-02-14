“I want to focus on mastering one skill at a time” – ‘Wondergirl’ shares the lessons she learned after tough setbacks in 2023

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak didn't have the smoothest run in 2023.

The Thai star suffered two disappointing defeats in the past year, but she’s not one to sulk in the face of adversity.

‘Wondergirl’ is determined to bounce back this year and ready to face any challenge ONE Championship throws.

In an interview with the promotion, the older of the famed Jaroonsak sisters said she learned her lessons the past year and plans to correct all the mistakes that she endured in her campaign.

She said:

“I wanted to use a more efficient method for making weight. So I can have more force upon impact. And I want to focus on mastering one skill at a time. I don't want to be a [sitting] duck.”

Jaroonsak is a fearsome striker with 35 Muay Thai and kickboxing wins under her belt.

The two-time Thailand National Muay Thai champion eventually transitioned to MMA and debuted in the sport in May 2022.

Despite her striking background, ‘Wondergirl’ used her grappling to take an armbar submission win against Indian fighter Zeba Bano at ONE 157.

‘Wondergirl’ believes Takeru Segawa’s fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon is inevitable

Just like any other fight fan, ‘Wondergirl’ had her eyes fixed on the world title super fight between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Japanese icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

The two striking masters blew the roof off Ariake Arena in Tokyo in a match many deemed as the Fight of the Year for ONE Championship.

Superlek eventually took the unanimous decision win, but the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion wasn’t Takeru’s original opponent.

The three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion was supposed to meet Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing super fight, but the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion pulled out due to injury.

‘Wondergirl’ told The AllStar in an interview the fight between Rodtang and Takeru is inevitable.

“I think Takeru fought more in kickboxing right? I think it would be great if we see Rodtang fighting Takeru in kickboxing. I know it is supposed to happen in this event but everything changed like, Superlek stepped up, and yeah. But I want to see them fight soon.”

Watch Jaroonsak's entire interview below: