“The winner can challenge Superlek” – Wondergirl says Rodtang vs. Takeru will unearth ‘The Kicking Machine’s next test

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak says a fight between K-1 legend Takeru Segawa and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will decide who gets another crack at Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Making his promotional debut at ONE 165 in his home country of Japan, Takeru headlined the critically acclaimed event opposite ‘The Kicking Machine,’ who put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

After five rounds of brutal back-and-forth action, Superlek emerged as the winner via unanimous decision.

The fight immediately had fans asking what would come next for both Superlek and ‘The Natural Born Crusher.’

Speaking with The Allstar, ‘Wondergirl’, suggested that Superlek’s next opponent will likely be the winner of an inevitable clash between Takeru and ‘The Iron Man.’

“They like have the same style but Takeru is a little bit faster than Rodtang,” she said. “So I want to see them fight and the winner can challenge Superlek.”

Rodtang and Superlek met in ONE’s Muay Thai Fight of the Year last September, delivering an absolutely mesmerizing three-round clash.

Like his fight with Takeru, Superlek came out on top via decision.

Wondergirl returns for a mixed-rules matchup at ONE Fight Night 19

As for ‘Wondergirl,’ the Thai fan favorite is coming off a third-round knockout loss against reigning strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.

The bout was a first-ever special rules striking-only fight, that prevented the Thai star from utilizing her kicks and knees while ‘The Panda’ was forced to stay upright, taking away any potential ground attack.

Nat Jaroonsak will look to get back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 19 later this month when she meets Dayane Cardoso in another strawweight mixed-rules matchup.

The four-round bout will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA — similar to the classic meeting between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang at ONE X in 2022.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.