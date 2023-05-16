Relive the amazing sequence in Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang’s mixed rules bout

ONE Championship re-surfaced an intense striking exchange between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In March 2022, ‘Mighty Mouse’ and ‘The Iron Man’ fought in a thrilling mixed-rules bout at ONE X. The ruleset alternated between Muay Thai and MMA in four three-minute rounds, with “the art of eight limbs” being showcased in the first round. After a war in the first three minutes, Johnson secured a rear-naked choke in the second round, leaving his opponent unconscious.

Before utilizing his superior grappling skills, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion had to endure Rodtang’s deadly Muay Thai skills. ONE recently shared an intense striking sequence between the two superstars, with fans filling in the comment section with praise:

“DJ did awesome this fight, going against a style he’s not typically used to using himself and his opponent being one of the best strikers in the world, it was cool watching 2 of the best in their arts going against each other”

“DJ did so good on the stand-up! I kinda wish the first two rounds were MT because it was so fun watching the two strike”

“That second right hook that dj threw would’ve knocked out a lot of fighters, not Rodtang tho. Roftangs head didn’t even move. Dude is built different, what a chin”

“These two are so damn incredible to watch 🔥”

Since their historic matchup, Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang have continued succeeding in their respective rulesets. Both fighters secured their latest world title defense on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

In the co-main event, ‘The Iron Man’ defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with a highlight-reel knockout against Edgar Tabares. The Thai superstar walked away with a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, followed by a standing ovation from the American fans.

In the main event, Demetrious Johnson extended his legendary resume with a unanimous decision win in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes. Most people thought ‘Mighty Mouse’ was going to retire. Luckily, he announced there is a chance of him fighting in the Circle again.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

