Demetrious Johnson says Rodtang can get "millions of fans around the world"

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson was absolutely blown away by how American fans received ONE Championship in its historic first-ever on-ground event in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video took place live at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5 and blew the roof off the stadium. But it wasn’t Johnson who drew the most cheers from the sold-out crowd. That privilege was reserved for none other than ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In the official ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Johnson spoke to the media about Rodtang and the impact the Thai star had on American fans in his first time fighting on US soil.

Watch the full presser below:

‘Mighty Mouse’ believes Rodtang can transform himself into an icon in the US and around the world. He said:

“You put Rodtang out there and Rodtang’s gonna do his thing and he’s gonna get millions and millions of fans around the world.”

Rodtang fought former WBC Muay Thai International champion Edgar Tabares with his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line and won via second-round knockout in front of a raucous 1stBank Center crowd.

It’s clear Rodtang is a massive star in the United States and will only continue to grow in star power as he puts out incredible performances.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Rodtang’s annihilation of Tabares and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

