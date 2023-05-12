Chatri Sityodtong explains why Demetrious Johnson is truly the GOAT of MMA

There’s no denying Demetrious Johnson’s place among the all-time greats of mixed martial arts when it’s all said and done. According to ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is hands down the best to ever do it, and he will tell you why.

In the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Sityodtong spoke to the media and gave his opinion on why Johnson is the “greatest of all time.”

Sityodtong said:

“As a martial artist, if you fight in a very narrow, defined ruleset, unified MMA ruleset. Does that make you the best fighter in the world? No, it doesn’t. But if you start doing crazy stuff like DJ, fighting mixed rules against a Muay Thai legendary KO artist, you start doing this other stuff.”

Sityodtong certainly has a valid point. Johnson has done things no other fighter has ever done in the sport, with one of them being the only man in history to win both the UFC and ONE Championship world titles – two vastly different organizations on opposite ends of the world.

The UFC is widely considered the premiere MMA organization in the United States, while ONE Championship has a stranglehold in Asia. The mere fact that Johnson is the best in both companies solidifies the claim that he is indeed the game’s pound-for-pound king.

Of course, the GOAT conversation is highly subjective. But because Johnson is the best of both worlds, Sityodtong believes there should be no debate. He said:

“You win two titles and the two most prestigious belts in the world on opposite sides of the planet.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Demetrious Johnson’s impressive unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes, as well as the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

