Demetrious Johnson not surprised with Rodtang’s popularity in the U.S.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson closed out a historic night for ONE Championship by defending his flyweight world championship in convincing fashion.

Shutting the book on his trilogy with Adriano Moraes by nullifying his opponent's offense, ‘Mighty Mouse’ delivered another classy performance that showcased his overall skill set and elite fight IQ.

With ONE Championship making its North American debut at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the main event was entirely deserving of its place in history. But the entire card also delivered some great fights and highlights.

Before Johnson’s fight against Moraes got underway, the North American fans were treated to some elite Muay Thai action up close and personal, with the U.S. debut of one of Asia’s biggest combat sports stars – Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The flyweight Muay Thai world champion put on a show for the fans in Colorado, stopping his opponent Edgar Tabares in the second round with a stunning elbow that sent him to the canvas.

In his post-fight press conference, Demetrious Johnson spoke about how well the event went down with the American audience, referencing one moment that he took in whilst he was backstage:

“I heard the fans chanting his name when I was in the back. Rodtang’s a huge star here.”

Whilst the fans in attendance and those watching live and free via Prime Video may have seen some of the various martial arts rulesets on display before, ONE Championship looked to bring the U.S. fans a whole new experience by proving itself to be the home of martial arts.

North American fans can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 including the main event between ‘Mighty Mouse’ and Adriano Moraes via the free replay on Prime Video.

